Eastin Hotels opens Eastin Hotel Kurseong Darjeeling

Absolute Hotel Services India has announced the opening of Eastin Hotel Kurseong Darjeeling, the first international four-star deluxe resort hotel in Kurseong, Darjeeling. Located on the foothills of the Himalayas, Eastin Hotel Kurseong Darjeeling offers 35 rooms. The rooms will have a combination of Deluxe, Executive and Suites. Each room will offer views of the Himalayan mountain range, lush green woods and tea estate. Other recreation activities include star gazing sightseeing, local dance and music, trekking, bird watching and tea tourism.
Facilities include a signature all day dining multicuisne restaurant, specialty vegetarian restaurant, lounge bar, terrace café, banquet and meeting centre, wellness spa, gym, meditation and Yoga. It will also feature a teahouse which will offer fine Darjeeling tea and tea mocktails and cocktails. The trekking trail within the property amidst dense plantations leads to a viewpoint overlooking the mountains and valleys. The resort hotel has easy access to attractions like Eagle Craig, Dow hill, Giddapahar View Point amongst others, along with tea estates, temples, churches, museums, as well as famous historic schools that were setup during the British colonial days.