Dream Hotel Group signs Dream New Delhi with Viiking Ventures

Dream Hotel Group has signed a hotel management agreement with chairman of Viiking Ventures to open Dream New Delhi in 2019. Set to open in the central business district of West Delhi, Dream New Delhi features 187 rooms and suites and five dining and nightlife venues including a Food Hall concept by Chef Todd English. “I am thrilled to expand our global footprint to India and bring the Dream Hotel brand back to my home country. With Dream Hotel Group’s unprecedented growth and high-velocity expansion, we are well positioned to triple our existing portfolio in less than five-years,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, chairman, Dream Hotel Group.
The signings come on the heels of the company’s largest international expansion news to date with nine new hotel signings across all four brands – Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels. With 16 hotels open presently and an additional 26 properties in the pipeline, Dream Hotel Group is on track to increase its global footprint by 230 per cent over the next four years.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Dream Hotel Group and its dynamic team. India is among the fastest growing economies and we are excited to take the hospitality industry in this country to new heights with Chatwal himself, who is an inspiration to us all in India,” said Sachiin J Joshi, chairman, Viiking Ventures.
Jay Stein, CEO, Dream Hotel Group, added, “We recently reached an exciting milestone by signing most new hotel deals in the company’s history. I’m incredibly proud to continue our unprecedented growth momentum with the signing of Dream New Delhi.”