Dome Entertainment and Nodwin Gaming to launch Asia’s first Esports Festival

Dome Entertainment Cineyug Group Enterprise, one of India’s multi-faceted entertainment companies and Nodwin Gaming, pioneer of eSports in India, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, recently announced its association to launch ESPORTS festival – Echoslam, Asia’s First eSports, cosplay, music and entertainment festival.
The pan-India festival is one of a kind festival till date and each festival will have a mix of professional and casual gamers, international celebrity gamers Competition, cosplay Competition and the best of entertainment – celebrity DJs and stand – Up Comedy over a four months period with a grand finale and prizes worth INR 25 lacs to be won.
According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, the Indian gaming market was estimated at $338.4 million in revenue in 2017, and is expected to grow to $1.1 billion in 2021, as a result of rapid growth in smartphone penetration and very low data charges. This makes it the perfect time for the Echoslam festival, which is both disruptive and dynamic.
Speaking on the new initiative Suprit Karkera, business head, Events & IP, Dome Entertainment said, “We realised that the Indian Events space is over-crowded and saturated with concerts and events which is celebrity led, expensive for fans, forced sponsor connect and has very little experience to offer to fans. Therefore based on our research, expertise ,insights and under the leadership of Mazhar Nadiadwala, MD, we decided to create Echoslam – A mega Eesports Festival, which is purely experience and memories led, fun, disruptive, affordable, secure, safe, convenient and engages all stakeholders happily and seamlessly.”
He further added, “Associating with a partner like Nodwin Gaming for our first experience under the IP vertical enables us to bring together our combined expertise and best practices to create a festival that aims to deliver a memorable experience for all. We hope that this is the first of many such experiences we collaborate with Nodwin Gaming for, and hope to strengthen our association further.’’
Speaking on the collaboration Akshat Rathee, founder & managing director, Nodwin Gaming says, “We believe that the upcoming Echoslam event, being held across India, with its finale in Mumbai, is absolutely unique, with a horde of new experiences. Nodwin Gaming is proud to partner up with Dome Entetainemnt, to make this event a reality. We believe that Echoslam is also aligned with Nodwin’s core philosophy of innovation, creativity, and collaboration, as we expect it to usher in a new era for eSports, music, and performance arts.”