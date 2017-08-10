Diageo’s India revenue grows 24 per cent in FY17

The world’s largest spirits maker Diageo has reported 24.54 per cent growth in revenue from India to over INR 25,482 crore in 2016-17 driven by IMFL, whiskey and scotch, despite facing multiple challenges in the country. The company which makes and sells Indian whiskey, rum, brandy and other spirits through its subsidiary United Spirits (USL), had sales of 3,070 million pounds (about INR 25,482 crore) in last fiscal as against 2,465 million pounds (about INR 20,461 crore) in 2015-16, according to Diageo’s annual report for 2016-17. In terms of sales, the British liquor major has reported two per cent growth in organic net sales in India during the year. “The business in India grew net sales by two per cent, largely driven by IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor), whiskey and scotch, despite the impact of demonetisation and the Supreme Court ruling banning sales in certain outlets near highways,” it said. The company said its highest selling liquor McDowell’s No 1 whiskey saw nine per cent growth in sales while Prestige and above segment witnessed a net sales growth of seven per cent. The company’s Signature brand sales grew 31 per cent during the year, it added.
“Scotch grew net sales six per cent driven by Johnnie Walker and Black & White,” Diageo said, adding that distribution and share of shelf have grown, driving net sales growth and share on key scotch brands. The company is eyeing higher sales from India in the years to come as it is expecting the legal purchase age to increase significantly.
“We will see significant growth in the population of legal purchase age consumers, half of whom will come from India and Africa,” said Javier Ferran, chairman, Diageo, adding that the company is expecting 500 million new legal purchase age consumers to come to the market over the next decade and India and Africa will account for half of this.
In India, the company manufactures, markets and sells Indian whiskey, rum, brandy and other spirits through a 54.78 per cent shareholding in USL. Diageo also sells its own brands through USL. The brands acquired by Diageo through USL include McDowell’s No 1 whiskey, rum and brandy, Black Dog, Signature, Antiquity and Bagpiper whiskey and other Indian whiskey, brandy and rum products.