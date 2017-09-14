DeGustibus Hospitality to pump in INR 180 mn in opening 10 outlets by year-end

DeGustibusHospitality known for its restaurants like Indigo, Indigo Delicatessen, Neel, Tote on the Turf, D:OH and the catering venture Moveable Feast under its umbrella, has announced an investment of INR 180 million towards its expansion plans of opening 10 outlets by end of this year. The utilisation of this investment will be towards launching four outposts of Indigo Delicatessen in Mumbai and Pune, two outlets of Neel and D:OH each, along with the launch of two new QSR models in India. Additionally, the group has recently won the tender for revamping the food court of CR2 mall at Nariman Point, Mumbai.
Helmed by Anurag Katriar, executive director and CEO of deGustibus Hospitality, the idea of the CR2 food court revamp is to develop an upmarket, quality conscious food hub in South Mumbai offering a mix of 14 dining and delivery options. Slated to launch by October this year, the mall will have two restaurants, a bar space, a coffee shop and a food court with 10 different brands. Katriar looks to invest in creating a new look and feel to the space making it more environmental friendly with a central delivery number.
DeGustibus Hospitality’s immediate expansion plans in Mumbai and Pune include the launch of the 10th Indigo Delicatessen this month at Koregaon Park, Pune, followed by two Indigo Delis in Juhu and Phoenix Market City, Mumbai and another in Pune, slated for later this year. South Mumbai patrons can dine at the new Neel at Nariman Point scheduled to launch later this year along with an outpost of Neel entering the Pune market. D:OH, an all day dining and bar concept will continue expansion in Mumbai over the next eight months. DeGustibus Hospitality will also venture into the QSR segment with the launch of two new concepts focused around the DIY service with a compact menu. The first project will serve burgers, shakes, sundaes and sandwiches with a choice of buns and patties while the other model will offer South Indian cuisine with only pure vegetarian food, including a few Jain options.
Speaking about expansion plans, Katriar said, “We believe in expanding fast yet consistently and hence want to focus only on the Mumbai and Pune markets, as of now. There is a greater demand for more quality options in the QSR segment and with the launch of the two new models by DeGustibus, we aim to meet this thriving demand. South Indian cuisine is a less touched upon market in Mumbai and we look forward to bringing in a new product for the urban audience. Also, with the CR2 food court revamp, we aim to change the way South Mumbai eats offering a holistic entertainment destination with good F&B and recreational options.”