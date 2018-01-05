deGustibus Hospitality forays into QSR space

deGustibusHospitality is now foraying into the QSR space. After recently winning the tender for F&B at CR2, Nariman Point, deGustibus Hospitality took over the mandate of managing and revamping the entire food court at CR2 with an initial project investment of INR 5 crore. Renamed as 11 Kitchens, this will house 11 brands. Divided into four sections, this food hub will be spread over an area of 10,000 square feet. The idea for the revamp has focused on building an upmarket, quality conscious food hub in South Bombay, offering a mix of 11 dining and delivery options. The key brands which will be a part of 11 Kitchens include Indigo Burger Project, Dakshin Rasoi, Zoodles, Subway, Sbarro, The Veg Studio, Maroosh, HAS Juice, Pao&Bao, Koldplay among the major brands.
Anurag Katriar, CEO and executive director, deGustibus Hospitality, said, “As a company, we want to have a presence in every market segment of F&B and work towards being leaders in each of these. Our journey began with Fine Dining (Indigo), we then traversed through premium Casual Dining (Indigo Deli & Neel), Affordable Casual Dining (D:OH!) and Bulk Dining (Tote Banquets & Moveable Feast). QSR seemed like the next natural extension for us and it’s soon going to be a reality. QSR is all about volumes. Our chosen product lines with both the new spaces surely have a large appeal. Combined with the elevated quality and subtle innovations that we promise, we are confident of attaining a leadership position in these segments within a short period.”
Speaking about the new QSR brands and the idea behind it, Katriar added, “The burger is a very big vertical in QSR, currently dominated by value and international players. In deGustibus’s 20 years of existence, burgers have been one of our most popular product lines and hence the choice for us was quite simple. The burgers and sandwiches at Indigo Burger Project will be very different from what we offer in other formats, however they’ll also be very different from what is currently available in the segment and will carry a promise of freshness with them. South Indian is another segment that has Pan India appeal. While there are few good operators in this segment, we saw a huge opportunity because of the sheer reach and appeal of this product line.”