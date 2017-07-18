CWT launches new division dedicated to hotels

Travel management company Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) has announced the formal launch of its new business division wholly dedicated to hotel distribution – RoomIt by CWTTM. The new division is completely focused on creating and delivering new and innovative experience to expanding access and providing greater variety to customer accommodations around the world.
“RoomIt by CWT simplifies the hotel booking process and puts the most relevant lodging options all in one place. CWT is committed to giving our clients a wide range of global options at the most competitive rates and our investment into RoomIt will enable better, more personalised service to our travelers,” said Scott Brennan, president – hotels, CWT.
RoomIt is designed with increased functionality and personalisation capabilities while equipping companies with the tools to monitor employees’ travel schedules.