Corinthia Hotels appoints India representative

Tourism and hospitality representation company Outbound Marketing has been appointed as sales and marketing office for Corinthia Hotels, one of the leading hotel companies in Europe.
The appointment is part of Corinthia Hotels’ move to widen and strengthen its brand engagement and awareness as a luxury MICE hotel in the India market. Outbound Marketing will be responsible for sales, PR and marketing activities to develop the brand awareness of Corinthia Hotels within India, as well as drive business to its properties.
“India is emerging as an important market for the Corinthia group. Outbound Marketing will be able to communicate the benefits and unique experiences that Corinthia properties have to offer to the different segments of Indian travellers. With their excellent networks and expertise in the tourism industry, we are confident that we have the right partner on board to help us achieve our goals of growing our Indian market share,” said Matthew Dixon, commercial director, Corinthia Hotel.
Vasudha Sondhi, managing director, Outbound Marketing, added, “Corinthia focusses on providing discreet services to its clients, thus being able to service the luxury travellers from India in some of the most exciting destinations in the world, such as London, St Petersburg, Budapest, Prague, Malta and Lisbon to name a few. We would also be engaging with MICE decision makers and sellers as all the Corinthia hotels have large meetings and events spaces. Outbound Marketing with its team is proud to be connected with Corinthia.”