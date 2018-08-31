Consulate General of Sri Lanka organises food festival at The Leela Mumbai

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka, in association with The Leela Mumbai and Sri Lankan Airlines, is organising a Sri Lankan Food Festival, from August 30, 2018 to September 8, 2018. The festival is at the Citrus restaurant at The Leela Mumbai.
The consulate had organised a press conference in Mumbai to announce the event. Chamari Rodrigo, consul general, Consulate General of Sri Lanka, said, “We are organising the 10 day food festival at The Leela Mumbai to showcase Sri Lanka’s traditional cuisine.” Legendary Sri Lankan Chef Pubilis Silva from the Mount Lavinia Hotel, Sri Lanka will be there from August 30 to Sept 3, 2018, while well known Chef Sunanda Kumar of Cinnamon Lodge Habarana will lead the event from Sept 4 – 8, 2018. She also mentioned that the food festival is a curtain raiser to many tourism promotional events in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Sameer Sud, general manager, The Leela Mumbai stated, “The culinary landscape is evolving all the time and we are looking at providing different culinary exclusivities to our guests. We are looking forward to present to Mumbai an authentic Sri Lankan experience.”