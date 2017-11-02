Connectivity Redefined begins onboarding of PM system on BlackBox Revolution

Connectivity Redefined has announced it has begun the process of onboarding an initial group of major property management systems (PMS) to its BlackBox Revolution enterprise message bus. The all-in-one technology service is designed to solve the problems PM Systems face establishing direct connections and fulfilling third-party application requests with a single connection to the BlackBox.
“Our unique, proprietary commercial model allows us to fast-track connectivity between PM Systems and app developers. By proactively partnering with PM Systems to remove cost and resource constraints at the PM System-level, app developers can access thousands of hotels at launch. BlackBox Revolution is a 100 per cent managed solution allowing app developers, PM Systems, and hotels to focus on their customers rather than technology,” said Brian Dass, CIO, Connectivity Redefined.
BlackBox Revolution is receiving inquiries from tech companies by offering the ability to: