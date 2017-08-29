Coffee Board lines up marketing blitz to promote filter coffee

Coffee Board of India has said it plans to promote the Indian filter coffee across the country and has lined up a marketing and branding push to expand the niche market. The board, which runs the iconic India Coffee House, is also looking to revamp and expand the outlets across the country.
“By next year, we will have modern, clean, cool and affordable Coffee Houses across India offering Indian filter coffee and snacks,” said Srivatsa Krishna, CEO and secretary, Coffee Board of India. He was speaking at the Indian Restaurant Congress 2017 event, a business and knowledge sharing platform for the business of food and restaurant in India. Stating that so far Indian coffee has not been branded, Krishna said, “Till now, India has been a tea country, my objective is to also make it coffee country.”