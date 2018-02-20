Club Mahindra launches special membership product for Senior Citizens

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRIL), India’s leisure hospitality provider has announced the launch of their special membership product, Bliss, which is customised to cater to the specific needs of senior citizens and provide them with a safe and trusted holiday partner.
Bliss is a 10 year membership product specially designed for persons above the age of 50 years to take memorable holidays with their loved ones in any of Club Mahindra’s network of 53 resorts in India and abroad. The Bliss membership is available across three categories – Bliss Classic, Bliss Premium and Bliss Signature. Members will be assisted with special services such as holiday booking and airport transfer, among others through a dedicated helpdesk. Engaging activities at the resorts have also been designed keeping in mind their special needs. These include spa therapies, local sightseeing, yoga classes, meditation sessions, nature walks, hobby classes, etc. Bliss started with four cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bangalore and has now been rolled out pan-India.
Speaking about the Bliss Membership, Kavinder Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, stated, “Mahindra Holidays has always been instrumental in creating magical memories through their unique holiday experiences for families across India. Over the last few years we have observed a gradual rise in the number of senior citizens holidaying with us. While they have the enthusiasm to travel, their needs are unique. With Bliss, we have created a customised product that will make the whole travel experience more engaging and fulfilling for these members. We are confident that through Bliss, we will be able to create special, memorable experiences for our esteemed active silvers that will last a lifetime.”
Reports suggest that retired senior citizens are the new globetrotters. They are now more inclined to see the world post retirement. With adequate savings in their banks and independent children, the seniors are willing to spend on memorable and experiential holidays. According to a travel report published by Frost & Sullivan and Amadeus titled ‘Shaping the Future of Travel in Asia Pacific’, senior citizens over 50, and more specifically over 65, are accounting for an increasingly significant portion of leisure travellers. Moreover, 7.3 million outbound senior travellers are expected from India by 2030.