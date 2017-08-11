Ciclo café-TI Cycle JV to retail high-end cycles and ancillary services

Ciclo café has announced that it will also retail high end cycles, along with food. The idea is to bring together members of the cycling community. Ciclo Café will now retail cycle brands from across the globe, from the TI Cycle stable, including Ridley, Cannondale, Bianchi, GT, Mongoose, Schwinn, Dahon & Montra, amongst cicothers priced in the range of INR 12,500 to INR 2.90 lakhs. It will also source some of the high-end bikes priced at INR 4-5 lakhs or above on request.
“The idea of Ciclo Café is not just to have a cycling-inspired cafe adorned with furniture, lights and other artifacts inspired by bicycle parts but also to bring bicycle culture and a lifestyle centered around cycling. We aim to give Indian cyclists world class equipment to enable them to improve their skills and eventually do well nationally and internationally in this sport,” Ashish Thadani, CEO, TI Absolute Concepts (Ciclo Café).
Ciclo Café had previously launched ‘Ciclo Team Racing’ – an elite amateur racing team in February with Naveen John and Arvind Panwar; John is spearheading the team as its director and mentor.