Chef Vicky Ratnani curates menu for Inox’s Insignia

Insignia, a signature experience designed by Inox Leisure, has marked a move to enhance customer experience at Inox Laserplex, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The seven-star multiplex has collaborated with celebrity chef, Vicky Ratnani, who launched the menu especially curated by him, made out of local products with global flavours. The multiplex is also focusing self-ordering food kiosk in the lobby, in-app food ordering and butler on call.
The menu includes bites and meals such as quinoa, fox nuts, habanero tabasco popcorn, la rondella di pastas, Burrito wraps etc.
Speaking on the launch of the menu, Siddharth Jain, director, Inox Group of Companies, said, “We hope to introduce this concept across all our Insignia properties pan India over the next six months. In addition, being the first to adopt new technologies, we are proud to announce India’s first food and beverage ordering touch screen kiosk as well as the ability to order food on your seat directly from the Inox App.”
Chef Ratnani added, “It’s one of my first experiences to be associated with a seven-star luxury multiplex where curating a menu was a fun task. I had to bring in the new to the old by using local products and create some really quirky yet comforting global flavoured dishes. I hope this curated food menu makes the experience of watching the movie more fun and memorable.”