Chef Kunal Kapur launches 5-city culinary workshop for IIHM

Chef Kunal Kapur has launched a curated culinary workshop titled “Kunal Kapur’s Food camp”, being hosted in association with International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).
Being held at IIHM Pune, the food camp’s mission is to educate and impart learnings to the students on various aspects of cooking. Through this programme, Chef Kapur will train budding chefs on basics of molecular gastronomy like spherification, foams, emulsions, gels, caviar and more. Meanwhile, he will demonstrate lessons on different techniques of plating food that is in sync with the modern times. Reinventing local food is significant part of the workshop’s agenda.
Talking about the upcoming city tour, Chef Kapur said, “It is always a great feeling to get back to college and I look forward to the energy and enthusiasm of the students of IIHM. My endeavour with this food camp is to share my food knowledge that I have gathered over the years along with my extensive travel with the culinary students. I am excited about the upcoming road show with prestigious body like IIHM and truly believe that together we will celebrate the love for cooking and set up new trends and standards.”
Speaking about the association, Dr Subourno Bose, chairman and chief mentor, IIHM and Indismart Group said, “I think the initiative by Chef Kunal Kapur to do this food camp in association with IIHM is a path breaking one and will pave way for many such fascinating food events like this in future. We are changing the rules of the hospitality education with help of industry champ like Chef Kunal Kapur.”
Chef Kapur’s food camp will travel to five key IIHM centres: Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. In the second phase, the road trip is expected to add cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Goa and Guwahati.