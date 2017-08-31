Chef Gaggan Anand to start a 4-city culinary tour in India

This September, Taj is bringing another culinary legend to India. Taj’s Michelin-starred chefs from London and San Francisco travelled to Mumbai and Delhi in March to showcase their crafted dishes. Alain Ducasse led a classic French cuisine and patisserie masterclass in June. This tour will see Chef Gaggan Anand return to the Taj kitchens of his youth to continue this Taj culinary tour de force.
Chef Gaggan’s progressive Indian cuisine has earned his restaurant top honours in Asia’s Best Restaurants List for three years consecutively. He is currently Asia’s No 1 chef and has earned the rank of No 7 in the world as per the latest World Top 50 Restaurants rankings. Set over multiple courses, his tasting menu uses molecular gastronomy and unique technique to bring the best of Indian flavours in a plating style that challenges common food perceptions.
The four-city pop-up tour will offer diners the chance to sample the renowned Gaggan menu at Taj hotels in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. Chef Gaggan and his team along with Taj chefs will combine their knowledge and create an exclusive gastronomic experience. The bespoke 12-course menu will be reflective of each region’s ingredients, flavours and seasonality.
Chinmai Sharma, chief revenue officer, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, “Consumers’ palates continue to evolve and today’s diners want to experience complex flavours in small plate menus in a fast-vibrant atmosphere. We are delighted to welcome Gaggan back to Taj – to the kitchens where he first started – to let our diners experience his progressive cuisine rooted in Indian culture that has won many awards and fans around the world.”
Chef Gaggan, executive chef, Gaggan, commented, “India is a country of roots, flavours, culture and fantasy. I became famous because of being away from India, but, I treasured and appreciated my food, my culture and my roots which have helped me develop my creativity and progressive thinking. Today, I am coming back with the same progressive thoughts and rebel attitude that brought Indian food to the map of fine dining cuisine. I am grateful that I am wanted back for who I am now. We are coming with the yoghurt spoon that changed India.”
The Gaggan culinary tour de force will start in Mumbai on September 8, before moving to New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.