Chai Point launches 100th store in Bengaluru

The Indian organised tea retail chain Chai Point recently launched its 100th store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Priyank Kharge, minister of social welfare development, Karnataka government inaugurated the store.
Located on 12th Main alongside other high-end restaurants, the 100th store boasts of a new look with a large open seating area which is accentuated with greenery. With the new store launch, the company is also making an effort to elevate the customer experience through design, technology and made-for-chai foods.
Talking about the new store concept, Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder and CEO, Chai Point, says, “The 100th store is an exciting milestone for us. It marks the beginning of a new and enhanced customer experience that we have built by incorporating our learnings from the last seven years. From the store design philosophy to the new made-for-chai menu to billing which uses face recognition technology – everything has been designed to create a rich store experience.”
The store follows the brand’s new design philosophy which is aimed at creating a warm, authentic and progressive space for young urban chai lovers to meet and socialise. While the contemporary indoor space feels cozy and relaxed, the outdoor open area is lush with greenery to highlight the company’s clean earth commitment.
The store’s new made-for-chai menu is a mix of authentic and contemporary foods. While Rajdhani cutlets and Tutti Frutti Bun Maska are traditional favourites, those who want to experiment can try Nawabi Chicken Croissant or Mathri with three beans masala – an Indian take on Mexican Nachos.
Chai Point’s loyalty program Prioritea will also be seen getting more tech savvy. Customers can now opt for a face scan to make their billing experience quick and get higher rewards and benefits. Using technology led innovations, the company aims to increase its loyalty customer base to three million in the next one year.
Chai Point is an Indian organised brand in the INR 1.5 lakh crore Chai market targeting one billion Indians. The average per capita consumption of the beverage is increasing at a steady rate of 20-30 per cent.