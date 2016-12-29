CEO of Ramoji Film City to represent India in IAAPA

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), Virginia, USA has inducted Rajeev Jalnapurkar, CEO of Ramoji Film City into its Asia Pacific Government Relations Subcommittee, to represent India and contribute to its advocacy efforts.
Started in 1918, IAAPA is the world’s largest international trade association for permanently situated amusement facilities worldwide. The organiation represents facility, supplier, and individual members from 99 countries. Jalnapurkar would be serving the committee for 2017. He is also the only Indian to be selected for this position.
The subcommittee’s mission is to implement comprehensive communications and advocacy approach to educate key governments, media, consumers, public and other external constituencies. In 2017, the Asia Pacific Government Relations Subcommittee will work towards creating an advocacy effort that supports key global, regional and local initiatives. It will also formulate a three-year tactical plan to increase understanding and awareness of the amusement parks and attractions industry in Asia Pacific region. Jalnapur brings with him an experience of 20 years in the field of theme parks and amusement industry. He has been associated with Ramoji Film City since 1996 and is a part of tourism development at Ramoji Film City.
On the appointment, Jalnapurkar said, “India offers a tremendous opportunity to increase the number of amusement destinations. Beyond the metro cities, amusement parks are accessible to a much larger community. With this objective, we aim to work with the national and state governments to create much better entertainment avenues for the people. I am honoured to be a part of IAAPA and hope that I will be able to contribute to its mission.”