Celebrations on World Music Day at Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Music aficionados were in for a treat as the luxury hotel Sofitel Mumbai BKC celebrated Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, with a repertoire of performances at each of their four dining outlets. This notable day coincides with the first day of the summer solstice and is a known public festival for celebrating music. The five-star property has been known to encourage culture and the arts as a part of its brand pillars.
Incidentally, the monthly ‘The Blues in the Jazz’ was organised the same day for aspiring artists like Pradyumna Singh, Abhinav Khokhar and Saurav Ghosh over an evening of unlimited appetizers, wine and beer. The venue for the jazz performance was Artisan, a quintessential French delicatessen during the day and a vibrant watering hole during evenings, in the heart of Mumbai.
The all-day dining outlet Pondichéry Café came alive with the tunes of Clarry playing Hollywood retro during lunch and Anand playing the saxophone over dinner. On the other hand, Tuskers- Vegetarian Dining & Bar, the only pure vegetarian fine dining restaurant in a five-star hotel with a separate kitchen, saw the rich rendition of Rajasthani folk music over dinner. Further, the signature restaurant, Jyran -Tandoor Dining & Lounge, known for offering the cuisine of poets and warriors from the north-west frontiers of India, witnessed the mesmerizing music of live Sufi singers.
Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, said, “Every year we bring to our guests and visitors a distinct experience to cherish and commemorate Fête de la Musique. We had artists performing different genres of music including Hollywood retro, Rajasthani folk, Sufi and Jazz & Blues. The audiences were allured with the euphonious tunes and musical medley that resonated with the rhythm at each of the outlets.”
In the past, the luxe property has hosted a myriad of innovative promotions and festivals that honour the mélange of French and Indian heritage, culture and art for like-minded patrons from all walks of life in the city.