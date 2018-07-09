CEDP Skill Institute focuses on industrial visits

Council of Education and Development Program (CEDP) Skill Institute with the objective of bridging the gap between academia and industry recently organised an industrial visit to The Lalit Mumbai for their hotel management students in order to provide them insight about the functioning within the industry. CEDP, the pioneer institute in skill development and training keeps organising various types of industry tours on behalf of the students to give them the first hand information , while at the same time maintaining a balance between the industry and the academia.
The purpose of this visit was to enhance the knowledge of the students to provide them with industrial exposure that paves the way for the right skills for the right jobs. The students got in-depth knowledge about the hotel and its sub departments which plays an important role in their business.
Shaheen Khan, director, CEDP Skill Institute Mumbai said, “Our dedication to providing our students only the best and supporting them in their pursuit of various managerial concepts and knowledge will benefit our students and puts everyone in direct contact with industry experts, which as a whole will enhance the students’ ability to accelerate information sharing, and provide them in-depth knowledge about hospitality industry.”