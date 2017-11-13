Carysil launches its first professional kitchen gallery in India

Acrysil is part of Acrysil Group and one of the world leaders in manufacturing of residential and professional kitchen appliances and products engineered with German technology, marketing the products under the brand name ‘Carysil’. The brand has recently opened its first gallery in Mumbai, exclusively for professional kitchen products and appliances. The gallery was inaugurated by Chef Shipra Khanna and opened at Business Point, Andheri East, making it location friendly for their buyers. The event saw Chef Khanna interacting with the audience and conducting a live cooking demo using Carysil appliances.
The products available under brand Carysil at the Professional Kitchen Gallery are professional kitchen equipment like preparation equipment, cooking equipment, combination series, display warmers, cafe and bar, cold refrigeration, dish washers, customised equipment and the likes are also sold under the brand and now displayed at the newly launched gallery.
Carysil is a designer brand, recognisable by innovative looks and styling, and originality in design. The brand aims to evoke a pride of ownership in the buyer. The brand boasts of 60 galleries across India showcasing its residential kitchen equipment and has 40 more in the making, apart from over 1000 dealers who already showcase Carysil products.
Chirag Parekh, chairman and managing director, Carysil, said, “Acrsyil has now ventured into the market of professional kitchen equipment with its turnkey products. Keeping in mind needs of Indian hospitality market, specifically end user and with emphasis on eco-friendly, energy saving and multi-functional technology; we have a well organised pattern of product supplies and proper availability of spare parts along with an efficient and technically strong after sales team. We, with our international equipment, are very excited about this venture and pledge to cater to the ever growing needs of the Indian hospitality industry.”
The company also has to its credits certification of ISO 9001:2001, ISO 14001:2004, OHSAS and BIS 18001:2007 for quality and environment, health and safety policies. Acrysil products ensure incorporating the ‘ultra-clean’ formula – unique antibacterial technology that gives continuous protection against bacterium reproduction. The company is manufacturing stainless steel kitchen sinks under the brand ‘Carysil Quadro’. Acrysil is also trading a complete range of kitchen appliances like varieties of kitchen chimneys, cook-tops, ovens, wine-chillers and more targeted appliances for home kitchens.