Carlson Rezidor to add 170 properties in India in 3 years

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s CEO (South Asia) Raj Rana has said the company plans to operationalise 170 hotels in the country in next three years. “The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has been India for almost 15 years. Right now, we have 84 operating hotels. We have plans up sleeves to operationalise 170 hotels in India by 2020,” he said during the opening of Radisson Blu Atria. “This is third hotel in the city and altogether we have six in Karnataka,” he added.
The company has hotels in 60 cities, including 16 in state capitals. On investments, Rana said the company invests in brands, distribution systems and revenue-driving platforms, and for brick-and-mortar units, the company relies on its partners. The company also had signed a deal with Best Tech, a hospitality company which will build 49 Park Ins and Radisson Hotels, Rana said.
When asked about acquisition plans in India, Rana said the company doesn’t have real estate acquisition and its growth is organic. Initially the company’s growth was dominantly in northern states, but for the last two years its have been foraying into the South market. As much as 30 per cent of its inventory now is in the South.
Rana further said corporate business was its niche market as it brings higher average rates, but are equally strong in leisure and particularly focused on religious destinations. “We typically follow a sort of hub-and-spokes strategy to expand base,” he said. The hub-and-spokes strategy is where the company first forays into unexplored market and then expands in other cities of the state, he explained.
Talking about the difference in hospitality industry in India and other countries like the US and Europe, Rana said in India, 70 per cent of hotels were unorganised and unbranded, and this gave an opportunity to tap the huge market.
(PTI)