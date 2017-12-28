Camfil signs partnership with ITC Hotels to improve indoor air quality

Air solutions provider Camfil has announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with ITC Hotels to improve the indoor air quality standard inside the hotels. As part of the collaboration, Camfil India, the Indian subsidiary of Sweden-based Camfil AB, will bring its technology and filtration systems to ensure air standards prescribed by World Health Organization (WHO). The ongoing project will open its doors in Delhi, with a plaque displaying real time air quality both indoor and outdoor placed at the ITC Maurya lobby.
Dipak Haksar, chief executive, ITC Hotels and WelcomHotel, said, “As part of ITC Hotels Responsible Luxury ethos, luxury experiences are delivered at various touch points of the hotel through various endeavours aimed at guests, associates, community and the environment. ITC Maurya has pioneered many such initiatives, the most recent being to enrich indoor air quality (IAQ) aligned with WHO standards.”
PKSV Sagar, managing director, Camfil Air Filtration India, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with ITC Hotels, a world class hotel group that has consistently lead the way when it comes to sustainability and innovation. With our patented, ISO16890 certified special air filters, we aim to help ITC further add to the guests’ delight as they will experience fresh, crisp and clean air in the properties as prescribed by WHO standards.”
With the completion of this project, ITC Maurya will be the first hotel in India in the field of providing superior indoor air quality (IAQ). The project took off in April 2016 on from ITC Maurya and will be further expanded to other properties across the country.
IAQ has a direct co-relation to the outside air. Indoor air can be up to 50 times more polluted than the outdoor air due to dust from human occupancy, carpets, furniture, rugs, curtains, pets, shoes, etc, adding on to the already polluted dust entering into the building systems. Camfil has taken up this project to clean up the air quality inside spaces of ITC Maurya. The approach would be two pronged – first to upgrade the existing air handling units with Camfil-made ISO16890 certified filters. These filters would have a special mounting mechanism to ensure efficient sealing to avoid outdoor air leaking into the air handling units. In addition, Camfil’s patented technology Air Cleaners, would be installed in each of these air handling unit rooms to further clean the air within by re-circulating the air through these independent units.
The standalone air cleaners will be equipped with two-stage filtration, PM2.5 filtration (ISO 16890 certified) and HEPA H13 filter (EN 1822 certified/ individually tested). Hence the air entering the air handling units (and hence the public spaces) would pass through three-stage filtration, bigger particles like PM10 filter, followed by PM2.5 filter and last stage HEPA-13.