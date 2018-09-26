Café Coffee Day enhances in-café experience with digital technology

India’s largest cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day, has partnered with PowerSquare to unveil India’s biggest wireless charging network for cafes across the country. The network has installed 300+ wireless charging spots across 100+ cafes in leading metros like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Café Coffee Day is the youth’s favourite hangout destination. With mobile being an integral part of its young consumers’ lives, India’s largest café network is strengthening its digital technology to keep its customers connected at all times. After making free Wi-Fi available nationally at several cafes it is launching wireless charging, another category first, in partnership with PowerSquare.
Customers visiting Café Coffee Day can now place their Qi-enabled smartphones on the surface and wirelessly charge their phones. This eliminates the constant hassle of carrying charging cables. This smart wireless charging modules designed and developed by PowerSquare will be installed on café tables, bringing the convenience of wireless charging to café customers.
Consumers rely heavily on smartphones and a draining battery is a constant concern. Often, frequently visited cafes and restaurants do not have multiple slots to charge phones. PowerSquare’s wireless charging technology will help address this problem by charging any Qi-enabled smartphones effortlessly without worrying about cables and power slots.
This launch is the first step in Café Coffee Day’s strategic partnership with PowerSquare and will soon offer wireless charging to customers across all their cafés in India.
Speaking about the launch, Venu Madhav, CEO, Café Coffee Day said, “Café Coffee Day has always been pioneering in its approach with several firsts in the country. We not only pioneered the café culture and introduced many youth in India to international coffees and unique coffee brewing techniques but we also led the way with technological innovations based on consumer needs and trends. From introducing high speed Wi-Fi at many of our cafes to being the first to try out digitized tables, Café Coffee Day has always believed in investing in digital technology to enhance in-café experience for our young customers. Café Coffee Day’s collaboration with PowerSquare to offer customers the next level of convenience with wireless charging solutions is a perfect fit and in sync with our vision of being future ready to provide a better cafe experience to our customers.”
Pavan Pudipeddi, CEO, PowerSquare and one of the founding members of the Wireless Power Consortium (USA) added, “Our vision is to enable consumers in India to charge their smartphones anywhere and anytime without having to carry a charger. By building this network of charging spots, we are looking at transforming the lives of consumers across the country who no longer have to worry about low battery. Our association with Cafe Coffee Day is a major step in realising this vision. With their presence and scale, Cafe Coffee Day provides us with a great platform to provide these services.”