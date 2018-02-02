Budget 2018 reaction quotes from hospitality industry experts

Commenting on the Union Budget 2018, Dilip Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), said, “The hospitality sector has been once again almost entirely ignored in the Union Budget. What the Government needs to realize is that Incredible India will be a success only when the Hospitality industry, which is a key driver to our economic growth gets right attention. Developments in ancillary sectors like infrastructure and aviation are certainly positive but that alone isn’t adequate. Promoting and encouraging investments in hospitality can place India on the map of the tourism destinations of the world.”
Ajay K. Bakaya, managing director, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “The positives in the budget are rail infrastructure, Bharatmala project, impetus to farmers, Heritage City Development, and healthcare. The move towards solar energy and operation green are welcome. However, INR 60 crores to push airport capacity is too little and nothing concrete has been done to combat pollution. The lack of relief in taxes to companies with a turnover of below INR 250 crores and taxing long term capital gains are also in the negatives.”
Rishi Puri, vice president, Lords Hotels & Resorts, said,“Undoubtedly infrastructure development and improving connectivity will help the tourism sector however with no specifics spelled out, we are not exactly sure how it could benefit the hospitality sector. We were hoping to hear from the Finance Minister reforms on taxation which would have made Indian tourism competitive with neighbouring tourism countries. While ease of living has been given importance to, and which is great, ease of doing business remained a dormant subject. This year’s Budget has fallen short of expectations for hospitality.”
Chander Baljee, managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels, said, “This is an inclusive budget with prime focus on agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure sector. Though there is no direct mention of hospitality sector in the proposed Union Budget, however, various measures to enhance disposable income and the government’s plan to increase the airport capacity to handle one billion trips a year will augur well for mid-segment hotels.
The conversion of ten prominent tourist destinations as iconic and model destinations will boost the hospitality and tourism sector in India. The scheme to magnify the visitor experience at 110 Model Monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the National Heritage City Augmentation scheme of the government will help develop properties in these destinations by keeping their heritage in mind. We at Royal Orchid Hotels have started expanding our properties to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Increased investment in infrastructure will help boost travel among the masses thus increasing the business for hospitality and tourism sector.”
Oliver Mirza, managing director & CEO, Dr. Oetker India said, “We welcome government’s move to reduce Corporate tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent for companies with revenue of up to INR 250cr. This initiative will give a boost to company revenue and allow businesses like us to invest more in expansion leading to employment generation, which is a primary focus for the government. This move will also provide a great stimulus to the government’s initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’. Tax benefits combined with increased allocation to the food processing sector will give a great impetus to the overall FMCG industry.”