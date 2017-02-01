Budget 2017: Key highlights on hospitality, tourism industry

The Budget 2017, announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today, has outlined several developments and plans for the tourism and hospitality sector. Jaitley referred to tourism as a big employment generator and has announced that the government will set up five special tourism zones in co-ordination with state governments, alongside launching the Incredible India campaign on international level.
This is the first instance where the Railway Budget has been integrated into the Union Budget. The merger of the Railway Budget with the general budget will give an impetus to the transport sector’s growth, opined PM Narendra Modi.
Jaitley started his speech with reference to the widely debated, demonetisation move of the government. He said, “We have launched a massive war against black money. The government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money. Demonetisation seeks to create a new normal wherein the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real. Pace of remonetisation has picked up and will soon reach comfortable levels; effects of demonetisation are not expected to spill over to next year.”
On tourism and related infrastructure front, the Budget saw several announcements for railways, aviation, road and coastal connectivity.
Selected airports in Tier II cities have been identified for taking up operations and development under PPP model. However, the minister hasn’t revealed the specific details on the same.
The focus of railways for the 2017-2018 fiscal will be on passenger safety, capital works and cleanliness, among other issues such as infrastructure upgradation and provisions for passengers. The railways will take steps for launching dedicated trains for tourism and pilgrimage purposes.
In this direction, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had announced last month it will launch the first pilgrim train for the North East region on February 17, which will connect to destinations like Jagannath and Konark temples.
In another highlight of the Budget promoting the government’s digital initiatives, service charge on e-tickets booked through IRCTC have been withdrawn. The government today also removed all duties on devices used in the process of cashless transactions like point of sales machines, finger print readers etc.
INR 1.3 lakh crore has been allotted for solar power and disabled-friendly railway stations. By 2019, all coaches of Indian Railways will be fitted with bio-toilets. Rail safety fund with a corpus of INR 100,000 crore to be created over a period of five years. Jaitley has announced a total of INR 55,000 crore for railways in Budget 2017. Whereas, the transport sector in genaral has been allocated INR 2.41 lakh crore.
A new metro rail policy will be announced, which is expected to open up new jobs for the youth. Additionally, railway-related state-run companies like IRCON and IRCTC to be listed on stock exchanges.
Budget allocation for highways has been stepped up to INR 64,000 crore in FY18 from INR 57,676 crore.
In another traveller-oriented move apart from tourism and pilgrimage trains, Head Post Offices will now be used as the front office for passport services, eliminating the need to travel long distances for obtaining a passport.
Industry speak
Sarabjeet Singh, vice chairman, Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), said, “The tourism industry welcomes this budget. We see substancial increase in budget allocation for the travel and tourism industry. The finance minister also said that exports are not increasing. I would like to highlight that tourism can play a crucial role to improve this situation. Also, the budget allocation for commerce sector – which contributes to an important amount of our business – has been reduced, but we will hold discussions with the government in the future,” while adding that GST will be beneficial to the industry in the long run.
Jaideep Ghosh, partner and head – tourism and hospitality, KPMG India, stated, “Significant emphasis on augmenting transport infrastructure and railway safety and convenience would have positive impact. However, these measures are incremental in nature, and are expected to provide only a moderate boost. Nonetheless, reduction in taxes levied on small and medium businesses is likely to provide some comfort factor to the sector, which is currently adversely affected by a relatively high taxation in comparison with other tourism-focussed countries. Further, proposed relaxation in labour laws is also likely to provide relief to the labour-intensive sector. In conclusion, the tourism and hospitality sector would need greater support from the government to thrive in an increasingly competitive domestic as well as international markets.”
“Based on the government’s vision for tourism and our hopes were to receive the much needed reduction in taxes which would come into effect in the GST roll-out later this year. Also we had hoped that the government would grant infrastructure status to hotels with a project cost of INR 25 crore as against the present INR 250 crore. But there has been no mention on any of the critical aspects for promoting tourism,” said Dilip Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI).
“For the hospitality industry the only take-away from the Union Budget 2017 is the five per cent tax reduction which is applicable for all MSMEs. Other than that, the government has announced plans to establish five tourism zones in the next financial year with special purpose vehicles (SPV) set-up. There is no clarity on what or where the government plans to execute this project. Despite acknowledging tourism’s potential in creating a multiplier effect for the economy, the Finance Minister has not really marked out anything significant for its promotion,” added Kamlesh Barot, past-president, HRAWI.