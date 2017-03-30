Britannia forms JV with Chipita of Greece

FMCG company Britannia Industries has entered into a joint venture agreement with Greek firm Chipita SA for producing and selling ready-to-eat croissants in India. The estimated investment in the JV company – Britchip Foods – in the first phase is INR 100 crore.
“The company has signed a joint venture agreement with Chipita SA, a Greek company for the purpose of developing, producing and selling ready-to-eat croissants and any other product as may be agreed between the parties through a joint venture company, Britchip Foods,” Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.
As per the agreement, Britannia Industries will hold 60 per cent of total share capital of the JV company, while Chipita SA would hold the rest. Both the parties will have the right to appoint the directors in their agreed equity proportion. The board of the JV will have a minimum of five and maximum of 10 members, the filing said.
According to the JV agreement, Britannia has the right of first refusal in case Chipita intends to sell its stake after the expiry of lock in period of 10 years. The parties will also enter into ancillary agreements such as technology license, brand license, support service and distribution pacts.
(PTI)