BookLogic launches new MaxiBooking Engine to compete with OTAs

BookLogic has launched a new version of MaxiBooking Engine to provide hoteliers with more flexibility and features to display rates and secure bookings to compete on the same footing as OTAs in direct bookings.
MaxiBooking Engine will now allow travellers to book multiple rooms, room types and across multiple properties from different rate plans, which is expected to put the booking engine on an equal footing to OTAs.
The technology gives hotels a way to prevent losing out on bookings and offer greater flexibility to travellers who seek to book rooms for different dates directly with the hotel.
The booking engine supports group reservations in a single booking, giving travel agent and corporate customers more choice within dedicated corporate and travel agent modules. Hoteliers can incorporate its existing loyalty scheme as well as add any payment gateway and bank globally into the booking engine through the universal payment API, which also supports payments by instalment.
“Hotel websites will begin to resemble the features found on OTAs by displaying daily price calendars per the rate plan for each room type. Hoteliers will also be able to embed promotions of special amenities within specific room types as well as recommend available offers and rooms to the guest. This will make their direct booking offer more dynamic and be able to deliver what the traveller is looking for that will match the offers available on OTAs, therefore offering a greater chance of capturing the reservation direct,” said Oral Yigitkus, CEO, BookLogic.
Hoteliers can also optimise price through market-based pricing to target specific customer demographics and markets, as well as maximise yield-based pricing strategies by automatically changing price according to demand and availability.
With a responsive mobile-compatible design embedded in the hotel’s own URL, MaxiBooking Engine supports the hotel room amenities in 29 languages and provides connectivity with Google Maps for real-time driving directions to the hotel.