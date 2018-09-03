Booking.com to power Air India’s online accommodation offering

Booking.com, one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies and digital technology leader, has partnered with Air India to offer the airline’s customers access to over 28.9 million accommodation listings, including everything from homes, apartments, villas to world-class hotels and resorts from the Air India website.
Stewart Jones, regional director of Strategic Partnerships, APAC, Booking.com said, “Air India being the country’s national carrier and one of the most extensive flight service providers in India, makes it the perfect partner for us to showcase our global online accommodation offering to their domestic & international customers. As India is poised to become the third largest aviation market by 2020 with its fast-growing outbound travel market, we are happy to combine our strengths with Air India’s to deliver the best travel experience to travellers across the country.”
Madhu Mathen, general manager, Sales and Marketing of Air India said, “Booking.com’s global reach and unique accommodation offerings is a key reason we chose the online accommodation platform as one of our first accommodation partner. Air India flies to 44 International destinations from India and to more than 75 cities in India. As a member of the world’s largest airline alliance – Star Alliance, Air India has passengers that are globe-trotters. Partnering with Booking.com enables us at Air India to provide our customers a broad and unique variety of accommodation options in any city we fly them to.”