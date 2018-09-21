BLESS Collection Hotels first hotel in Madrid to open in January 2019

BLESS Collection Hotels, the new brand of Palladium Hotel Group, is set to introduce the concept of hedonistic luxury for travellers seeking exquisite luxury experiences. The first property of the brand, BLESS Hotel Madrid is slated to launch in January 2019 followed by the opening of BLESS Hotel Ibiza in summer 2019.
BLESS Collection Hotels will offer its guests exclusive, original and innovative services, created to feed the discerning spirit while enjoying art, music, culture, fashion and gastronomy in the same space. The brand is characterised by an enthusiastic, avant-garde and innovative mentality offering incredible customer service and personalised services catering to the smallest needs of the guests. To this end, it has a wide range of unique experiences with its own “BLESS brand” style, which go beyond satisfying the needs of the modern traveller to fulfill their hedonistic desires. Whether it’s through excellent pampering, a gourmet craving or the desire to have an unforgettable entertainment experience, BLESS Collection Hotels will draw on the destinations’ cultural agendas to include DJ sets and live music, fashion shows, pop-ups, performance and visual art and photography exhibitions.
Thus, each guest will have at their disposal the attention of a bath butler to advice on the aroma, texture and properties of the daily bath soap and salts based on their needs, moods and preferences while the hotels lets guests select the linens and pillows of their choice personalising the experience during their stay. One can benefit from a virtual trainer in the gym and can indulge in gourmet feasts at all times of the day dished out by the most awarded chefs in the world.
The first property under the BLESS Collection Hotels will open in Madrid in January 2019, followed by BLESS Ibiza in summer 2019. There are more properties in the pipeline at elegant districts in cosmopolitan cities and top vacation destinations.
BLESS Hotel Madrid, will be located on Calle de Velázquez and will have 111 rooms and suites, spa, gym, conference spaces, rooftop pool, three bars and a gourmet restaurant. Each room and each zone will be unique with different atmospheres created by the Spanish designer Lázaro Rosa-Violan.