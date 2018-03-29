Beetle Smartotels introduces portable hotel facilities

Hotel entrepreneur Tanmay Bathwal, managing director, Hirise Hospitality has delivered a completely new doctrine, adding every feature in Beetle Smartotels that are portable, built all in just three months.
Advanced technology has been incorporated and the hotel is ideally designed to bridge the gap in availability of temporary yet quality accommodation at remote locations, industrial clusters, project sites and at venues that hold big ticket cultural or convention events. It keeps aside the three to four years construction period that the hospitality industry is more familiar with.
This crafted solution utilises discarded or unusable containers which are otherwise usually scrapped. These are repaired for any major structural damages. Three levels of heat insulation were then provided before being fitted with interiors that come along with a hotel room. The first hotel with 96 rooms has been operational at the Mundra SZEZ since 2016 and the second hotel is coming up soon close to the new auto hub at Vithlapur. Talks are also on to open hotels at Amravati, the new proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh and Nashik.
Bathwal, started his first hotel at the age of 24 and is now all set to open a 173-room five star hotel in Ahmedabad by the end of 2016. Beetle Smartotels are being built with multiple options to choose from in terms of sizes, be it portable service apartments to rooms good enough for single business travellers. The portable hotel facilities are being manufactured at the companies’ facilities near Ahmedabad. Once ready, it is then transported to the location where the hotel is being proposed to be built. It currently takes close to a month to assemble and set up the various units to make the hotel complete once it reaches the desired location.
The company has already set an ambitious target to get the setup time of these hotels down to seven days, armed with all safety features.