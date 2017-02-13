BCIHMCT to hold its 7th hotel, travel and tourism conference

The seventh India ‘International Hotel, Travel & Tourism Research Conference’ is being organised by Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BCIHMCT) on February 17 and 18, 2017. The conference covers related fields of the respective industries through application of theory and practices with perspective of education, business, industry, services, humanity, environment, and government. The previous conferences held at BCIHMCT were attended by national and international delegates from New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Spain, UK, Taiwan, the USA, Canada, South Korea, Israel, Thailand and Malaysia.
The chief guest for the inauguration ceremony is Dr Gulshan Sharma, director general, International Chamber for Service Industry and the guest of honour is Nita Baluni, area director – HR, North and West, SWA, IHG.
The programme includes a panel discussion on “Transitioning the mind for Success in Career: From Hotel Management Graduate to Hotel Leaders”, workshops as well as formal presentations along with keynote addresses from speakers namely, professor Phillip Xie, dean, faculty of hospitality and tourism management, Macau University of Science and Technology – Taipa, Macau, China and professor Parikshat Manhas, director, School of Hospitality & Tourism Management (SHTM), University of Jammu.
Original articles, research papers and case studies that highlight the issues related to the theme in different aspects from academicians, practitioners and policy makers are being considered. Selected papers will be published in the annual hospitality and tourism research journal – Indian Journal of Applied Hospitality & Tourism Research.