BCIHMCT kicks off incubation of start-up venture ‘Smilee’

Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BCIHMCT), New Delhi has kicked off incubation of a start-up venture as a hotel management institute. BCIHMCT and Tiffin Chefs Hospitality have signed an MoU to give mutual recognition to representation in start-up and entrepreneurial schemes of the Government of India by establishing a start-up brand Smilee. BCIHMCT will provide R&D enabling base kitchen projects with detailed project scope, plan and expert guidance of execution. Menu planning, nutritional mapping, recipe development and standardisation will be taken up by BCIHMCT to enable and partner in establishing principles of child and adult nutritional guidelines, HACCAP, FSSAI, SNF and global norms of WHO into food and beverage production and handling.
Dr Bhupesh Kumar, director, BCIHMCT, said, “Our plan is to serve healthy food and inculcate healthy eating habits amongst youth and children of India.”
Rabindra Rai, business head, Smilee, added, “Parents in India have difficulty in fulfilling the nutrition requirements for the family. Smilee’s smart kitchens will take care of healthy meals to be provided to students. A 3,000-sq-ft base kitchen, termed as food factory, will prepare food at initial stage and send to cloud kitchens which will send the healthy meals to different destinations (firstly schools, secondly to corporate houses and later even to homes).”