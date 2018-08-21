Barry Callebaut launches its international Van Houten Professional brand

Bringing the European legacy of cocoa and chocolate making to India, Barry Callebaut launched its range of premium couverture chocolates and compounds under the Van Houten Professional brand at an exclusive event in Mumbai recently. The launch was attended by artisan chocolatiers, renowned chefs, and professional chocolate users from the industry.
The brand owes its legacy to the Van Houten family‘s inventions in the 18th century, through pioneering in cocoa processing and holding the patent for Dutch cocoa process that has revolutionized the cocoa industry and democratisation of chocolate. With this expertise, the company aims to give artisans and professional chefs in India access to unleash all goodness, colour and flavour intensity of chocolates and compounds in their recipes.
Commenting on the launch, Deepa D’Souza, director – gourmet sales, Barry Callebaut in India said, “We are happy to launch Van Houten Professional brand in India, a legacy of European recipes of over 180 years made in our Asian factories. There are very few chocolate brands in India that can claim such a long legacy and very few brands that are 100 per cent couverture chocolates. We see us Indians evolve our eating habits for last many years and are now ready to try new tastes. India’s per capita consumption for chocolates as confectionery is still small, about 100g compared to some other countries. But in recent years, new launches in categories such as biscuits, cookies, and ice creams with chocolates have managed to add premiumness to them. Hence the opportunity is large when we consider these categories. Also, what’s exciting is some of our customers have been creating fusion of Indian traditional sweets with chocolate, to give the best of both worlds. Van Houten Professional brand will enable us to upgrade our customers to use couverture chocolate from compounds.”
Further adding Ben De Schryver, president, Barry Callebaut, Asia Pacific said, “Barry Callebaut has been producing high-quality chocolate products under the Van Houten Professional brand across Asia for more than 10 years now, and we are excited to bring these to India at this time. The introduction of an international brand such as Van Houten Professional, which comes with a variety of flavours, will certainly boost the growth of the chocolate market in India. We are confident that our B2B and food service customers in India will benefit from the brand strength in the market.”
The Van Houten Professional product range will soon become available to artisan chocolatiers, chefs and professional chocolate users across India.