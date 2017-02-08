Balaji Sarovar Premiere Solapur receives Leed India Gold rating

In recognition of its green initiatives, Balaji Sarovar Premiere Solapur has been certified with the Indian Green Building Council’s Leed India Gold rating. This is the first gold rating received by Sarovar Hotels and also the first in Solapur. The hotel has been making efforts in green initiatives since the project commencement stage by installing energy efficient plant, machinery and equipment.
Berzin Master, general manager, Balaji Sarovar Premiere Solapur, said, “This distinction is an endorsement of the hotel’s contribution to the environment. It signifies our endeavour in the integration of world class green best practices with contemporary design elements to deliver the best of hospitality and services in the greenest manner.”
Opened in 2013, Balaji Sarovar Premiere Solapur has been practicing several environment friendly measures such as water efficient landscaping, innovative waste water technologies, storage and collection of recyclables, construction waste management, in addition to other green practices. These steps ensure that a guest’s stay at the hotel contributes to a lower carbon footprint.