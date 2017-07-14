Bahrain’s first Park Regis hotel to open in Q4 2017

The Kingdom of Bahrain will soon have its first Park Regis hotel with the opening of Park Regis Hotel in the Juffair district of Manama in the last quarter of 2017. With 164 guest rooms, six food and beverage outlets including a 1000 capacity ballroom, swimming pool and gym, this upscale hotel will be introduced to the Bahrain market by its parent company StayWell Hospitality Group. Simon Wan, CEO, StayWell Hospitality Group said that the recent signing of the marketing license agreement with Manama-based VKL Group, a key regional player which owns and operates a portfolio of hotels with more than 1,300 rooms and another 600 rooms shortly, will enable StayWell Hospitality Group to open additional properties across Bahrain in the coming 12 months.
Wan said, “Following the signature of a 550-keys, Park Regis Resort in the UAE, I am encouraged by the future expansion plans into the region and confident that this partnership with VKL Group reflects our commitment to grow our presence in the Middle East Region. We are hoping that this magnificent property is the stepping stone for a further presence in Bahrain.”
Dr Varghese Kurian, chairman, VKL Group, said that formalising the partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and opening the Park Regis Lotus in the last quarter of 2017 is the start of significant expansion in the Middle East. “We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and are confident that we can move quickly with future properties under the StayWell Brands; Park Regis and Leisure Inn,” said Kurian.
When opened, the Park Regis Lotus hotel, which is located in the nation’s capital of Manama, will have easy access to Bahrain’s largest mosque, the Al Fateh Mosque and the Bahrain causeway, which connects the island country to Saudi Arabia.