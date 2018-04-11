B Natural Juices & Beverages unveils its Not From Concentrate range

ITC’s Foods Division today announced that B Natural Juices & Beverages has taken a vow to shift its entire fruit beverage portfolio to ‘Not from Concentrate’ range. With this paradigm shift, the brand endeavours to offer its consumers, juices & beverages that are made from fruit pulp and not from fruit concentrate. This shift towards a Not From Concentrate approach is in line with ITC Foods’ vision and commitment towards crafting differentiated offerings in this category.
The unique range of Not From Concentrate B Natural juices was announced at a commemorative event in Mumbai at Bandstand in Bandra. Brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty joined the company spokesperson in the pledge to make B Natural Juices concentrate free. B Natural Not from Concentrate Juices & Beverages can now be easily identified with the addition of a beautifully adorned green ribbon on the left of the pack which communicates the proposition precisely.
B Natural had forayed into the concentrate free juices segment last year with the launch of B Natural 100 percent Pomegranate Juice. The resultant success of the launch and the encouraging consumer response strengthened the brand’s resolve to offer fruit juices that are made from fruit pulp and not from concentrate.
Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, ITC Foods Division, said, “The B Natural ‘Not from Concentrate’ range is set to redefine the way packaged juices have been consumed in India since its inception. We take pride in offering consumers innovations that have been crafted by years of intensive research. At ITC, we have always endeavoured to create world class products. With the B Natural ‘Not from Concentrate’ range we are extremely confident about presenting a refreshing experience to our discerning consumers who are patrons of healthy, wholesome and nutritious products”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, actress and wellness enthusiast, said, “B Natural Not from Concentrate juices are thoughtfully created juices which will enable consumers to make better lifestyle choices. The Not from Concentrate range is a positive step for those fitness conscious consumers who prefer wholesome and nutritious products for themselves and their families.”