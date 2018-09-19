Atlantis, the Palm to host second edition of Culinary Month with Nobu Matsuhisa and Gordon Ramsay

Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai is hosting the second edition of its popular Culinary Month, between September 27 and October 28. After firmly establishing itself as a must-attend event last year, the destination is inviting guests to meet, greet and eat with some of the world’s most famous and celebrated chefs including Nobu Matsuhisa and Gordon Ramsay.
For a special week during Culinary Month, foodies will be able to indulge in exquisite set menus at Ossiano, Nobu and Seafire Steakhouse for only AED 350, or at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Ronda Locatelli, and Ayamna for just AED 150. From Gordon’s Vegetarian Wellington at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, to Seafire’s colossal 18oz T-Bone steak and of course, the legendary Nobu miso-marinated black cod, this is the ultimate chance for diners to try award-winning signature dishes for an unbeatable price.
Kicking off the first week of Culinary Month, guests will have the rare opportunity to celebrate ten years of Nobu Dubai with an exclusive Omakase menu, featuring Nobu Matsuhisa’s most-loved dishes from his lifetime of cooking. Guests will be treated to Nobu classics and an appearance from the man himself.
Nobu will also be holding a very special edition of The World of Nobu brunch. Bringing together a selection of signature dishes from 10 Nobu restaurants around the world, diners can indulge in specialties such as the famous black cod yuzu miso, salmon and ikura pancake with tofu cream and green tea pancake with berries sauce to name a few.
Michelin star chef Giorgio Locatelli’s award restaurant, Ronda Locatelli has created the ultimate grape and cheese night for Culinary Month. The La Bottega evening will see guests feast on a buffet of the finest Italian delicacies including, street food, cold cuts and a vast selection of cheeses.
In celebration of all things caviar, Ossiano will present a very special 6-course degustation extravaganza, featuring exclusive caviars from around the globe.
Voted one of the top 10 best chefs in the world, Gregoire Berger, Chef de Cuisine of Ossiano will join forces with celebrated Chef Himanshu Saini of Carnival Tresind Dubai for an exclusive Four Hands dinner.
Seafire Steakhouse & Bar will be hosting its very own Four Hands dinner which will see Chef de Cuisine, Raymond Wong, team up with South African celebrity chef and MasterChef judge, Reuben Riffel of One&Only Cape Town, South Africa.