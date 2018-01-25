Atithya 2018 – Reflection of Hospitality

All India Shree Shivaji Memorial Society’s college of hotel management and catering technology, Pune, is organizing a three day international Intercollegiate Hospitality Competition event.
The event Atithya 2018 is in its tenth year scheduled between 7th,8th and 9th February 2018. 30 teams from various well known colleges in India and abroad are expected to participate in 12 competitions in core hotel operation areas, as well as service marketing, food styling and presentation etc. The event enjoys support from Pune Hoteliers association in terms of sponsorship and the jury. The Award night will see the hoteliers interacting with the student community. The theme for the 10th edition of Atithya is hospitality reels depicting Hollywood and Bollywood movies based on this industry.
Principal Dr. Sonali Jadhav believes that events such as these ensure exponential learning and are immensely enjoyed by the students. It is a great way of connecting with the industry as well.