Araku coffee opens 1st retail store in Paris

Araku Global Holdings, a venture promoted by businessmen including Mahindra Group CMD Anand Mahindra and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, has expanded its operations overseas by opening its retail store in Paris. The company said it marked the global debut of Indian coffee brand ‘Araku’ through the flagship retail store in Paris and is looking to expand in Europe.
Commenting on the development, Mahindra said, “We are focused on making Araku a globally recognised luxury coffee brand from India, while helping improve the lives of tribals in the Araku Valley. This, I believe is the future of philanthrophy where a sustainable private enterprise helps serve a larger social need over the long term.”
Araku Global Holdings was formed by a group of Indian businessmen, including Mahindra, Gopalakrishnan, Dr Reddy’s chairman Satish Reddy and Rajendra Prasad Maganti, chairman, Soma Enterprise. The venture is managed by the Naandi Foundation’s CEO, Manoj Kumar along with other trustees.
In addition to its flagship store in Paris, Araku Coffee is also being sold at the LVMH Group-owned La Grande Epicerie de Paris and will soon be on the shelves of other high-end Parisian concept stores, the statement said.
The brand is also available in Switzerland and will be launched in a range of European markets shortly, the company said, adding that Araku coffee is being sold across Europe on the company’s website.
This home grown blend of Arabica coffee is cultivated by the indigenous tribes of the Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.
