Anti-human trafficking training seminar for Poona hoteliers

With human trafficking on the rise nationwide, individuals and businesses are beginning to look for ways to help stop this. Leading the way is The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, which hosted a seminar earlier this month.
An anti-human trafficking training seminar was designed specifically for the hospitality industry by Marriott International. Irrespective of brands approximately 40 managers and owners attended the seminar to spread the awareness across the industry. The aim of the seminar was to educate how to identify and respond to human trafficking for labour or sex and the role of associates in preventing the same.
This training was hosted by Marriott International in collaboration with ECPAT and Polaris. “We need to stand together to ensure that travel and tourism are always a positive force for good in the world,” said Arne Sorenson, president & CEO, Marriott International Inc.
In 2017, Marriott mandated human trafficking awareness training that covers all forms of modern slavery. This required training applies to all on-property associates. To-date, over 325,000 associates have been trained around the world, with the goal of reaching 100 per cent by 2025.