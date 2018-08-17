Andaz Delhi partners with Gurgaon Food Bank

This Independence Day, AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi collaborated with Gurgaon Food Bank to spread awareness about healthy eating and to spread freedom from hunger by organising a special lunch for the kids at Shiksha Education Centre, Wazirabad Gurgaon.
“AnnaMaya Delhi celebrates mindful eating and takes pride in using only locally sourced artisanal ingredients. In continuation of our commitment to the wellbeing and betterment of the community, we have partnered with the Gurgaon Food Bank to provide healthy meals to children. This will be a quarterly initiative and we will explore new avenues as we go along,” said Balpreet Chadha, director of Culinary Operations, AnnaMaya.
AnnaMaya has been supporting several initiatives with the objective of freedom from hunger especially for children. “It was truly a memorable Independence Day for all of us,” said Ershad Mullick, director of Restaurant Operations, AnnaMaya. The children enjoyed millet khichdi, millet vegetable biryani, papad, raita, mixed pickle and lemon peach juice and kheer.
Delhi FoodBank is fighting hunger and feeding hope everyday by providing over 15,000 meals across 11 cities in India, to vulnerable children to help them secure their future and realise their potential. “We are so excited to celebrate the freedom from hunger initiative that AnnaMaya, Andaz has shared with the children today. Not only is the spirit of the independence of our nation celebrated but feeding hope for a future that the children will build for themselves and realise their potential. The enthusiastic moment of sharing their time means a lot for the children,” said Angela Nar, lead, Delhi Food Banking Network.