An organic farm-to-plate culinary journey

The farm-to-plate concept and locally grown menu selections are part of a worldwide growing trend. Encouraged by this social movement, the culinary team at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka, supported by the passionate gardening team of the resort’s farmlands and organic gardens, have curated an extraordinary and interactive culinary journey based on home-grown organic ingredients while embracing sustainable farming practices and cooking techniques, called Harvest Table by Anantara.
At a glance, the Harvest Table by Anantara experiences offers:
– A guided stroll to the resort’s organic gardens and paddy field, where guests will harvest fresh seasonal produce together with the chef.
– Guests will learn about the resort’s traditional farming methods and health benefits of the key ingredients harvested.
– Guests will meet Ranji, a fisherman from the local community, who brings his fresh daily catch by boat for the main course selection.
– The hand-picked produce will be prepared in an indigenous kitchen in the resort garden.
– Guests will indulge in a wholesome four-course lunch served in the resort’s own treehouse, complemented with organic wine or a non-alcoholic herbal drink.