Amul, MobiKwik tie up for cashless payments

In the wake of demonetisation and cash crunch, mobile wallet MobiKwik has announced its tie-up with Indian dairy co-operative Amul. The association will help customers of Amul in making cashless payments with MobiKwik at 7,000 Amul outlets and three lakh Amul multi-brand outlets and retail stores across India. With this tie-up, 15-20 per cent of transactions at Amul stores is expected to go digital.
R S Sodhi, managing director, Amul, said, “In today’s less cash economy, through this pan-India initiative, we shall be accepting payments with MobiKwik wallet, from our millions of consumers to our more than three lakh retailers and 7,000 dealers of milk and dairy products. This will help us provide remunerative and quick returns to our 3.6 millions farmers or milk producers whose livelihood depends upon the sale of milk to the Amul co-operative structure.”
Speaking about the initiative, Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MobiKwik, added, “MobiKwik has become a synonym of seamless payments and it is our constant endeavour to make MobiKwik payments ubiquitous. Now, Amul product buyers across India can use MobiKwik to pay for their daily dairy buys. We are proud to help Indians in adapting to an evolved, less cash economy.”
Within November 2016, MobiKwik has added 1,50,000 retailers to its network and has a network reach of over 2,50,000 retailers in India.