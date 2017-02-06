Amazon seeks govt approval for food e-retail in India

Global e-commerce company Amazon has sought government’s approval for online retailing of food products produced and manufactured in India. The US-based company has proposed to invest about INR 3,400 crore for the purpose, sources said, adding the application is being considered by the commerce and industry ministry.
According the proposal, the company will open a wholly-owned subsidiary in India to carry out the business. It will stock food products and sell online.
When contacted, the company said in a statement, “We are excited by the government’s continued efforts to encourage FDI in India for a stronger food supply chain. We have sought an approval to invest and partner with the government in achieving this vision.” It, however, declined to comment on the investment details.
Currently, the government permits 100 per cent FDI in the food processing sector. As per norms, a foreign company can open a wholly-owned subsidiary in India to retail food products produced and or manufactured in the country by way of opening stores or online. Though the regulations allow 100 per cent overseas capital in such platforms, these entities cannot sell products themselves.
