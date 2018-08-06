Aloft New Delhi Aerocity holds Women Economic Forum Awards 2018

The newly opened urban luxe hotel in Aerocity, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity, held up to its uniqueness by starting off its seasons’ events with a star studded gala gathering in honor of an exclusive edition of the Women Economic Forum (WEF) Awards 2018. A noted global movement, WEF offers a compelling platform worldwide to bring together a rich confluence of inspiring women leaders and achievers from all walks of life.
The special edition of WEF Awards 2018 witnessed over 200 leaders and entrepreneurs from across India. The evening was graced with the presence of Neerja Birla wife of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and founder of Mpower, a mental health initiative. Bina Modi hosted a celebratory gathering at Nook – the trendy all day dining restaurant at Aloft that serves an array of regional and global cuisines.
The awards celebrated women and men in the categories of Women and Leaders of the Decade for the iconic achievers, as well as in the category of Exceptional Women of Excellence for the rising stars and young entrepreneurs, from diverse fields like fashion, design, leadership, gender journalism, mental health awareness, corporate leadership, retail, sports, community outreach et al.
Speaking for the Women Economic Forum, Dr. Harbeen Arora, founder and global chairperson said, “We are dedicated to bringing ever more visibility to the enriching contributions of inspiring women and men worldwide and thus celebrate and uphold the spirit of togetherness and goodness as it manifests in society through business, enterprise and leadership in all walks of life.”
Dr. Arora expressed gratefulness for the empowering support from Aloft Aerocity, led by the GM. Suman Gahlot, GM, Aloft Aerocity said she was delighted in bringing WEF to Aloft. She stated, “Aloft New Delhi Aerocity greatly upholds the spirit of uniqueness, diversity and community, and nowhere are these more manifested than in the work and oeuvre of the Women Economic Forum (WEF) in terms of women empowerment.”
Women/Leaders of the Decade Awardees included:
– Bina Modi, Founder, ‘Ego’ chain of restaurants, ‘Dessange’ Luxury salons
– Ritu Beri, Fashion Designer; President, The Luxury League, Delhi, India
– Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson of Mpower, India
– Nina Lekhi, MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit, India
– Dinaz Madhukar, Sr Vice President, DLF Luxury Retail, India
Exceptional Women/Leaders of Excellence Awardees included:
– Dr. Moitreyee Goswami, Founder, Zucate Mind Solutions Private Limited, India
– Sanjay Dutta, Owner, Looks Salon Chain, India
– Smita Sharma, Photojournalist, India
– Sunanda Verma, Cofounder, The Daftar, India
– Reshma Budhia, Managing Partner, TOSS the COIN, India
– Tamanna Sharma, Director, Earthling First, India
– Rashi Narang, Founder & Creative Director, Heads Up For Tails, India
– Suhela Khan, Programme Coordinator, UN Women
-Nida Sheriff, Activist, Filmmaker & Writer, India
– Neha Arora, Founder, Planet Abled, India