All Things Nice announces the winners of The 5th Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards

All Things Nice, known for their effervescence towards the promotion of a fine wine and spirit culture in India, successfully organised the fifth edition of the Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards popularly known in the industry as the IWCCA on January 14, 2017 at Jyran, Sofitel Mumbai BKC
The aim of IWCCA is to give Indian consumers an opportunity to judge for themselves and on behalf of other consumers the best Indian wines available in the country. This annual accreditation opens doors for consumers to acknowledge and celebrate new vintages and new wines launched in the market. It also gives wineries an insight into what the burgeoning Indian market is inclined towards. The modus operandi involves bringing together all domestically produced wines in the premium category and efficiently organizing a systematic blind tasting. 18 Indian wineries participated in the 5th edition of IWCCA with over 120+ wines tasted. The panel consisted of 105 wine consumers from India, Chile, Argentina, US, Japan, Australia, UK, France, USA and Italy.
“The Indian Wine Consumers Choice Awards or IWCCA has established itself over the last five years and has become a very useful guide for consumers who are interested in discovering Indian wine. It brings to light brands and styles that deserve recognition. With more wineries starting up in India and more wines being launched by existing wineries, the IWCCA creates an independent list of quality wines chosen by consumers themselves”, said Nikhil Agarwal, sommelier and CEO, All Things Nice and the mastermind behind the IWCCA.
The winners of each category, the grape varietal, of the competition are accredited with IWCCA Gold, Silver and Bronze certifications and IWCCA medals.The winning wines will be showcased to all consumers at ‘Celebrating India’s Finest’ also hosted by All Things Nice at Artisan, Sofitel Hotel, BKC on February 17, 2017.
Sofitel Mumbai BKC is proud to host both the Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards and Celebrating India’s Finest 2017. “The Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards is a great platform for Indian consumers to judge the best Indian wines available in the country. Through the awards, we would like to delve into a deeper understanding about changing consumer tastes, likes and preferences. Gastronomy and Wine are significant pillars of Sofitel’s luxury experiences and we are proud to have a vast collection of Indian and international wines from all regions of the world in our wine libraries at all outlets”, said Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, Sofitel Mumbai BKC.