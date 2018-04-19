Airbnb launches global office of Healthy Tourism

Airbnb recently launched the ‘Office of Healthy Tourism’, a global initiative to drive local, authentic and sustainable tourism in countries and cities across the globe. Along with the launch of the office, Airbnb is also releasing data that shows the benefits of healthy tourism for hosts, guests and cities around the world, as well as announcing the creation of its new Tourism Advisory Board, which will be made up of travel industry leaders from around the world.
Since the company was founded 10 years ago, travellers have discovered new destinations and neighborhoods off the typical tourist path, bringing the economic benefits of tourism to small businesses and local residents around the world. Building off this work through partnerships, programmes and events, Airbnb will expand its efforts to economically empower communities, drive travel to lesser-known places, and support environmentally-friendly travel habits with the Office of Healthy Tourism.
“With travel and tourism growing faster than most of the rest of economy, it is critical that as many people as possible are benefiting – and right now not all tourism is created equal. To democratise the benefits of travel, Airbnb offers a healthy alternative to the mass travel that has plagued cities for decades,” says Chris Lehane, global head, Policy and Communications, Airbnb.
Airbnb’s Office of Healthy Tourism
Airbnb has already embarked on a number of initiatives to promote Healthy Tourism around the world, including rural regeneration projects in Japan and China’s countryside. The company also helps communities scale accommodations to host big events in a sustainable way. During the most recent Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, 15,000 guests stayed in an Airbnb for the event – the equivalent of adding 7,500 hotel rooms. Collectively, hosts in the region earned over $2.3 million, ensuring that the money stays in the country with local residents in the area.
In India, its efforts have focused on promoting tourism in areas that have not traditionally benefited from tourism and hospitality. It recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the groundbreaking partnership with the Self-Employed Women’s Association of India (SEWA), which empowers self-employed women in India’s rural areas to pursue new livelihoods by sharing their homes on Airbnb. The initiative has now expanded beyond Gujarat to Northeast India, where the company is working with SEWA to train new members on home sharing, hospitality and quality standards, as well as responsible hosting practices.
Most recently, it announced MoUs for strategic partnerships with the North Eastern Council (NEC), the North East Tourism Development Council (NETDC) and two key livelihood initiatives, North East Rural Livelihood Project (NERLP) and North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), to boost tourism in the North East and help low-income families monetise their existing assets through home sharing.
Airbnb releases new data showing positive impact in India
The company is releasing 2017 data for its top 300 cities and 80 countries, as part of a commitment to transparency with local governments, that demonstrates the benefits of healthy tourism.
The data in India shows that:
· India is home to a vibrant community of hosts who welcomed travellers from 152 countries into their homes and communities.
· In India, the typical host earned USD 746 (INR 48,750), providing meaningful income for regular people and families.
· More than one million inbound and outbound travellers used Airbnb in 2017. The hosts in India welcomed nearly 480,000 guests last year, and 737,000 guests travelled from India to other destinations, creating offline connections across borders and cultures.
· One year since the launch of its groundbreaking partnership with the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)-
The company also released new data on how the Airbnb community supports healthy tourism worldwide:
· 84 per cent of guests said they decided to use Airbnb because they wanted to live like a local, and 66 per cent of guests said the environmental benefits of home sharing were important in their choice of Airbnb.
· 89 per cent of guests said that they chose Airbnb because it was more conveniently located throughout the city than hotels, and 44 per cent of guest spending happens in the neighborhoods where they stay.
· 53 per cent of guests spent the money they saved using Airbnb at businesses in the cities and neighborhoods they visited.
· 88 per cent of Airbnb hosts around the world incorporate green practices into hosting, such as using green cleaning products, providing recycling, encouraging guests to use public transportation, and installing solar panels.
Airbnb’s Tourism Advisory Board announced
Promoting healthy, sustainable tourism is particularly important as the tourism industry grows. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the travel industry supports 313 million jobs and generates 10 per cent of the world’s GDP. The company has formed a Tourism Advisory Board to help shape the company’s long-term vision and activities to ensure that Airbnb is a solution to the overtourism caused by mass travel.
The Tourism Advisory Board includes global tourism thought and policy leaders who have set the tone for this dialogue in their years in the industry:
“As India continues to grow as a global tourist destination, our strong numbers reflect an increasing desire for local, unique and authentic travel,” said Nayana RenuKumar, Airbnb head of Public Policy for India. “Airbnb is committed to creating and empowering hospitality micro-entrepreneurs, and building a robust home sharing ecosystem that enables locals to open their homes and share our rich cultural heritage.
“We are incredibly proud to have some of the foremost leaders in the travel industry joining our Tourism Advisory Board. These are leaders with impeccable credentials, and we look forward to working with them to build on our ongoing partnerships with SEWA and local provincial governments – toward promoting healthy and sustainable tourism across India and around the world,”he adds.