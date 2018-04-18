Adurcup provides cost-based solutions to HoReCa via e-platform

HoReCa(Hotels, Restaurants, Catering) focused online procurement platform Adurcup has entered the online grocery market which will enable its clients to select and purchase products by using this application for delivery to the sellers and buyers.
Adurcup Grocery offers 1000+ SKU’s across 23 categories covering renowned brands and local offerings. The services are live in Delhi- NCR region and any restaurant can start purchasing their requirements. The core focus of this vertical remains at providing the complete range of products at the best price in the suggested timeline at a single point, eliminating unnecessary vendor liasioning and cumbersome process. The vertical also allows daily delivery at multiple stores to help standalone restaurants out with their storage problem.
Abhishek Verma, co-founder, Adurcup, says, “We at Adurcup focus on organising the unorganised and optimise the unorganised. The food and hospitality industry is growing rapidly. The scalability of the markets has been increasing and we customise solutions for better efficiency and to lower the mortality rate of hotels. We have partnered with various hospitalaties and our services help reduce the operation cost considerably.”
According to their market research for a sustainable food service business -food cost should be in the range of 22-30 percent depending on the type (format) of restaurant. Adurcup claims if any restaurant procures completely from their platform, they can help them reduce their cost by almost 1-2 percent in mere a month’s time and in the long run it promises further decrease in cost by bringing in their predictive analytics at store level purchase.
Verma further comments on this, “We invent products that are useful for HoReCa vendors for eg. We introduced the concept of ‘chaiflask’ in the market at a reasonable rate and we are also looking at ice cream packaging, which prevents the ice cream from melting soon. Another interesting feature that the website provides is called ‘social wifi’ wherein the database of clients is available for communication.
Verma also discusses the possible expansion of Adcurup services to cities like Jaipur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, etc. For a buyer, Adurcup enables procurement directly from phone, creating a new approach to procure for any food service business.