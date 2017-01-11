Adani Wilmar to invest INR 1,200 cr in edible oil business

Addressing an international delegation including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries, in the Vibrant Global Summit 2017, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, revealed that the group will invest INR 490 billion in Gujarat over the next five years. Gautam Adani asserted that while Adani Wilmar will be doubling its manufacturing capacity in the state.
Speaking at summit at Gandhi Nagar, Adani declared the plan to invest INR 1,200 crore in edible oil business and INR 7,500 crore in water and cement business of the state. He further stated that the group’s investment in solar and wind will exceed INR 23,000 crore by 2021.
Adani lauded the eighth edition of the summit which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asserted that the group will be creating 25,000 direct/indirect employment in the coming five years.